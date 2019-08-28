The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital set a $90.00 target price on The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $72.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.40.

The Medicines stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. 2,910,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,758. The Medicines has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Medicines will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $2,960,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDCO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Medicines by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at $120,000.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

