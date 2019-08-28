Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 514384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter.

About Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

