THETA Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit, Binance, OKEx and DDEX. THETA has a market capitalization of $104.83 million and $4.27 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THETA has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.79 or 0.04920028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044353 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000767 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinbit, Hotbit, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, WazirX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, OKEx, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

