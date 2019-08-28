THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,814,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of THL Credit by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,569,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 374,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of THL Credit by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of THL Credit by 47.1% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 486,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 155,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of THL Credit by 8.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 355,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities decreased their price target on THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of THL Credit stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,080. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.06. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that THL Credit will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

