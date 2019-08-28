Thrive Token (THRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,925.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $801,311.00 and $5,925.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.05 or 0.05100783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,235,880 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.