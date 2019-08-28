Thrive Token (THRT) Hits Market Cap of $761,402.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $761,402.00 and $4,206.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.04892914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,235,880 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

