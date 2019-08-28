Ties.DB Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Ties.DB has a market cap of $346,513.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00249974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.01306415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

