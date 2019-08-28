Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TIF. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.85 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Shares of TIF traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.47. 540,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $138.41.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

