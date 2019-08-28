Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $151-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.05 million.

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 485,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $244.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $100,952.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,548.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.