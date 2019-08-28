Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$10.17 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) received a C$10.17 target price from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.50. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,449. The company has a current ratio of 133.16, a quick ratio of 128.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The stock has a market cap of $788.37 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.42.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

