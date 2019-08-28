Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $869.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after buying an additional 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,653,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 681,573 shares during the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

