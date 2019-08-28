TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Update

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TMSR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. TMSR has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

