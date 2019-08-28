TOP (TOP) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, TOP has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $900,083.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00247675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.01290541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021430 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

