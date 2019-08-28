TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Up 3.8%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 208,533 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 327,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.45.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

