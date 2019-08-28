Traders Buy High Volume of Ryder System Put Options (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,333 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,241% compared to the average daily volume of 174 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on R shares. TheStreet lowered Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE:R traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 16,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 22.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 418,038 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 26.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,081,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

