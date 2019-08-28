Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.30. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 29,900 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

