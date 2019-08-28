TransferCoin (TX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $269.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $193,959.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,039,420 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

