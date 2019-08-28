Trellis Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 362,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 185,451 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,706. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 559,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,524,694. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

