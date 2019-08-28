Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,962,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 4,679,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $254,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,470.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $1,184,710. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Trimble by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,972,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,848,000 after buying an additional 6,686,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,713,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,214,000 after acquiring an additional 984,623 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,684,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after acquiring an additional 981,492 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,533,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,615,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,958. Trimble has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.