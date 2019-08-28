Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $1.33. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 655,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 104,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

