Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Triumph Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triumph Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.75. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $26.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.