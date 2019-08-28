TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,293,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 12,174,600 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,469 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 207,373 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.