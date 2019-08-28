Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,757,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 3,217,100 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 747,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of TUP stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $618.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TUP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director E V. Goings acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,795. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 264.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,143.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 366.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

