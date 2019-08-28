Typerium (TYPE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $913.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $913.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00240062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01296377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.