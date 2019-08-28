Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.55

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.55 and traded as low as $10.94. Uni Select shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 14,400 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.38. The stock has a market cap of $468.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

