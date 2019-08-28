Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Up 25.9%

Shares of Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) were up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 29,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45.

About Unigold (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

