Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.62.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.