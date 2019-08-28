United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of UG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United-Guardian by 216.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United-Guardian by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United-Guardian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

