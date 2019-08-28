United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $11.42

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $11.42. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 30,388,648 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

About United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

