Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.51

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 16229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $852.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 511,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,867.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,438,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,730.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $655,141. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 20.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 50,569.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

