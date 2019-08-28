Unobtanium (UNO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $390.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $65.91 or 0.00679122 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $13.24 million and $390.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,723.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02986699 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,891 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

