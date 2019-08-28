UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.06

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and traded as low as $25.36. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 3,359 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPMKY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UPM-Kymmene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UPM-Kymmene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. UPM-Kymmene had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UPM-Kymmene Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

