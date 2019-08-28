Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 7,972 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,773,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,324,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 2,300,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 441,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 818,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

