UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 10.7% in August

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UTSI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,408. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $4.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UTStarcom will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTSI. ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

