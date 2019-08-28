Valhi, Inc. (VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 19th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

VHI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 4,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,963. The stock has a market cap of $617.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.29. Valhi has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Valhi had a return on equity of 56.09% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

