Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. 761,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,279. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

