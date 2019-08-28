Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen upgraded United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

NYSE UTX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,711. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.47. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.