Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

GOOG traded up $6.21 on Wednesday, hitting $1,174.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,508. The company has a market cap of $798.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,173.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,156.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

