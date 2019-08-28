Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,034 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.46% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,017,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 832,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 189,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $34,800.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 151,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.03% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

