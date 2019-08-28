Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,750 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,676 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after buying an additional 669,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3,750.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $61,028,000 after buying an additional 481,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $118.62. The stock had a trading volume of 643,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $1,720,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,363,098. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.