Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,999 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.08% of Lithium Americas worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 87.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,426. Lithium Americas Corp has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $280.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

