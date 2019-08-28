Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.25 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $796.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

