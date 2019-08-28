Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 265 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 197,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,090,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Booking by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7,915.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,150,000 after acquiring an additional 173,264 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $240,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,075.70.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $12.70 on Wednesday, hitting $1,932.69. 45,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,019.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,898.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,828.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.