Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 33,367 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.59% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 44.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, insider Michael A. Ewald purchased 27,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $500,465.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

