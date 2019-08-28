Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,420,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,778,000 after purchasing an additional 580,944 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 73,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

