Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,209 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 336,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,758. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

