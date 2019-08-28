Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 196,817 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 196,817 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,635,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,328,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

DIS traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.07. 2,112,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,529,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

