Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,332 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

DUK traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 80,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,165. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

