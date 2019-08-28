Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stake Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.14% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $769,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 60.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of OUNZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 48,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,124. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.