Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

